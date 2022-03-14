2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 Northeast Ohio police departments benefit from The Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert K9 Grant

A memorial concert was held for beloved Cleveland funeral director Danny Ripepi at Jacobs...
(A. Ripepi & Sons/WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brunswick, Cleveland, Euclid, Parma Heights and the MetroHealth Medical Center Police Departments are the recipients of the Police K9 Grants thanks to the success of The Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert.

The charity event took place on Sept. 8, 2021 in memory of Danny who was killed driving to work on I-480 in Cleveland on Sept. 24, 2020.

A dump truck hit a highway sign, causing it to crash on Danny’s vehicle. The truck driver, Jason Beard, is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide. His trial is scheduled to begin in April.

The grant provides each department with receive a K9 officer, the six-week training course at Excel K-9 Services, K9 equipment, and a tactical K9 vest.

The Parma Heights Police Department would like to thank the A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home and SRT K9 Unit for...

Posted by Parma Heights Police Department on Monday, March 14, 2022

Family members said the goal was to purchase four K9′s, but the fundraising was so successful, they were able to help five police departments.

The Brunswick Division of Police would like to thank A. Ripepi and Sons Funeral Home and the SRT K9 Unit for selecting...

Posted by Brunswick Ohio Police on Monday, March 14, 2022

Plans for the 2nd Annual Danny Ripepi Memorial Concert are currently in the works for late fall of 2022, said family members.

