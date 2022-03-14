2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron man arrested for 2 violent robberies, 1 victim in critical condition

Donavan Fikes Sr. (Source: Akron police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old man was arrested by Akron police late Sunday for his role in two recent violent robberies, Akron police said.

According to police, Donavan Fikes Sr. allegedly broke into a home in the 200 block of Crosby Street around 3:15 a.m. Sunday by crawling in through a window.

Akron police said Fikes then pistol-whipped a 67-year-old man before stealing money, credit cards and other items.

The victim is listed in critical condition at the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.

Fikes is also the suspect in a Jan. 12 robbery in the area of Osage Al. and Park Street.

Akron police said Fikes punched a man in the face, knocking him to the ground.

While the victim was on the ground, Fikes allegedly took cash from his pocket.

Akron police said the victim spent time in a local hospital for a head injury.

Fikes is charged with robbery, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and obstructing official business.

