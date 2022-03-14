Attempted murder charge filed against suspected gunman in Ohio police-involved shooting on I-71

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office said an attempted murder charge has been filed against the suspect who fired at Ohio officers during last week’s police-involved shooting.

The officer-involved shooting occurred on Friday along I-71 in the Columbus area.

Police initially responded to reports of an active shooter on I-71. According to officials, the shooter fired his weapon towards motorists and responding officers.

The suspect was eventually shot by an officer and transported from the scene in critical condition.

You may have seen the news coverage last Friday of the individual firing at passing vehicles on I-71 in Columbus, a few... Posted by Brimfield Police Department on Sunday, March 13, 2022

There were no officers injured during the incident.

