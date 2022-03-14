2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns release WR Jarvis Landry

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) on the sideline against Baltimore Ravens...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) on the sideline against Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game at First Energy Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2018, in Cleveland. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:41 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns wide receiver group will look very different this upcoming year.

A decision to release wide receiver Jarvis Landry was made by the Browns around midday on Monday.

“The trade for Jarvis Landry in 2018 was a key moment for our organization. Jarvis’ on-field production and fiery competitiveness speaks for itself, but his leadership and team-oriented attitude impacted our culture in a way that will last in time even beyond his release. These decisions are always difficult, but we wish Jarvis well and we look forward to the day when he returns as a storied Browns alumnus,” said Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manger Andrew Berry.

The wide receiver injured his leg in Week 2 of the 2021 season. Landry said recently in a series of Twitter messages that he came back from that injury early and played in the rest of the season with lingering issues.

The 30-year-old was technically under contract with the Browns through the end of the 2022 season before he would have been eligible for free agency.

In four seasons with Cleveland, Landry caught 15 touchdowns in 59 games.

This comes after the Browns reportedly agreed on a trade to acquire wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys.

