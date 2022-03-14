2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man wanted by US Marshals for alleged sex crime involving a minor

William Scott
William Scott(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating a man wanted for allegedly raping a minor.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to the capture of William Scott.

According to the U.S. Marshals, the 47-year-old is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. Scott’s last known residence was believed to be in Cleveland.

Anyone with information regarding Scott’s location can call the task force at 1-866-4WANTED.

