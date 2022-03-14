2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns after a 2 year break due to COVID-19

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade steps off at 1:04 p.m. Thursday at Superior Avenue and East 18th Street.

The 2020 Grand Marshal Tom Scanlon and the 2022 Grand Marshal Thomas F. McManamon Jr. will simultaneously blow their whistles to start the parade.

Expect temperatures in the mid to upper 60's

The parade travels west on Superior Avenue to Public Square, north on West Roadway and east on Rockwell Avenue, ending at Rockwell Avenue and Ontario Street.

Roads crossing Superior Avenue throughout the route will be closed at Superior Avenue before and throughout the parade.

The entire parade route is also closed.

STREET CLOSURES & PARKING BANS *Subject to change; any update by the City of Cleveland will supersede this information...

Posted by Cleveland's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Monday, March 14, 2022

Parking restrictions go into effect at 9 a.m. and run through 5 p.m.

Towed vehicles can be retrieved from the City of Cleveland’s Impound Unit at 3040 Quigley Road.

