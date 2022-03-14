Diesel prices break the budgets of Northeast Ohio school districts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We feel the pain at the pump every time we cruise into our local gas station, but consider what your local school district is up against when their fleet of school buses line up to fill up before heading out to run students back and forth to school.

Diesel, at this time last year, was about $3 a gallon but right now prices are over $5 a gallon, and even our elementary school children can do that math.

Steve Thompson is the superintendent of the Willoughby Eastlake School District and this line item in the budget has already busted the budget.

“We certainly did not forecast or budget for nearly almost double our fuel prices,” Thompson said.

The district runs 72 bus routes a day, and carries 7,500 students a day back and forth to school, and does not include all the supplemental routes including athletics and vocational schools.

The district goes above the state transportation requirements, the state requires that students who live at least 2 miles away from their grade school or middle school must be picked up, Willoughby-Eastlake picks up students who live a mile or more away.

Also, the district provides transportation for high school students which is not a requirement in the state.

“If it continues to hold at these prices or continues to rise, who knows what we’d have to do to offset that, to keep our budget balanced,” Thompson said.

In Parma the schools are already in a budget crunch, superintendent Charles Smialek said they are looking at an 8 million dollar deficit by 2026.

The district is already at state transportation minimums.

“There is no give room for us, there aren’t any difficult decisions regarding transportation we have to make, we simply have to pay this and live with the consequences which tend to mean less investment in other areas,” Smialek said.

Smialek called it the worst combination of circumstances, a budget that is already stressed coupled with an economy where prices, at the pump and everywhere else, are putting the squeeze on everything and everyone.

The district he said is already in a cost-saving mode and it could get tougher

“Any time you have more money in basic operation costs, you’re going to have less money in something else and for us, that tends to mean some type of personnel trims,” Smialek said.

