2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Dolly Parton bows out of nomination for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years...
FILE - Dolly Parton performs in concert on May 27, 2014, in Knoxville, Tenn. It's been 51 years since Dolly Parton earned her first Grammy nomination, and this year the national treasure who has won nine Grammys throughout her career is competing for her 50th honor. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)(Wade Payne/Invision/AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dolly Parton announced on Monday morning that she is withdrawing her name from nomination for the upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction class.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” Parton shared in a statement to Twitter.

Parton was part of the 2022 nomination group that includes over a dozen other musicians, including Eminem, Duran Duran, and Lionel Richie. The induction class is scheduled to be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say

Latest News

DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Tyler Morley
Fugitive wanted for shooting at Mansfield officer found hiding in crawl space, police say
(Source: Euclid fire)
Multiple firefighters battle apartment fire in Euclid
Deandra Chisholm was 26-year-old Darnesha Johnson’s fiancé
Man who killed woman, dumped body on I-77 in Cleveland is eligible for parole after 19 years
Yuri Bezus would rather be fighting in his homeland than at Strong Style guy in Independence
14-year-old Ukrainian refugee fights MMA in Northeast Ohio, but he’d rather fight in home country