Dolly Parton bows out of nomination for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dolly Parton announced on Monday morning that she is withdrawing her name from nomination for the upcoming Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction class.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” Parton shared in a statement to Twitter.

Parton was part of the 2022 nomination group that includes over a dozen other musicians, including Eminem, Duran Duran, and Lionel Richie. The induction class is scheduled to be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.