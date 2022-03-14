2 Strong 4 Bullies
Grand jury indicts South Euclid man accused of beating 91-year-old mom to death with gardening tools

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a 50-year-old South Euclid man accused of beating his 91-year-old mom to death last year.

Marcus Henry was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, kidnapping, murder, felonious assault and offenses against a human corpse.

Essie Mae Henry was found dead outside her South Euclid home on Nov. 4, 2021.

Officers found her body in the bushes near the corner of Warrensville Center and Colony Roads.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said gardening tools found near the scene may have been used in the murder.

Marcus Henry, Essie Mae Henry
Marcus Henry, Essie Mae Henry(Source: WOIO, provided to WOIO)

Marcus was arrested on Jan. 27, 2022.

He will be back in court on March 21 and is being held on a $1 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

