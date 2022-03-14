Suspect connected to murder of former Cleveland mayor’s grandson due in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A pretrial court hearing was set for Monday morning for the suspect charged in connection to the murder of Frank Q. Jackson.

The pretrial appearance for Robert Shepard was scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas records show that Shepard was indicted in late 2021 on one charge each of aggravated murder and murder, as well as two counts of felonious assault.

According to an arrest warrant, Shepard “directed” Jackson to the area of Anita Kennedy Avenue in September 2021 where the former Cleveland mayor’s grandson was ambushed and fatally shot.

Here is a copy of the arrest warrant tying Robert Shephard to the murder of the Cleveland mayor’s grandson. Police say Shephard “directed” Frank Q. Jackson to the Heritage View Homes on 9/19, where he was ambushed by a gunman and killed. https://t.co/pHgGM9tXJy @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/oxWsBm9eLB — Misty Stiver (@mistystiver) October 28, 2021

Authorities told 19 News that Shepard was not the actual alleged gunman.

Jackson, who was initially driven to the Heritage View Homes by a female and dropped off because he believed his missing dirt bike was in the area, died from multiple gunshot wounds to his head, back, and arms, according to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bond was set at $1 million during Shepard’s initial arraignment.

