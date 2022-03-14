Lake County teen featured in 19 News story on artificial vision needs track guide

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News first met Dylan LeMaster when he was a sixth-grader. He was one of the first in Northeast Ohio to use artificial vision through the OrCam MyEye 2. The technology helps the blind and visually impaired be more independent.

LeMaster has a severe visual impairment that only allows him to see general shapes, shadows, and limited color- nothing in detail.

A national talk show saw the 19 News story and later featured Dylan and his family.

LeMaster is now a 9th grader and attends Riverside Local Schools.

He’s an active teen who enjoys the outdoors, animals and sports.

LeMaster is looking forward to his school district’s upcoming track season but there’s one problem.

He needs a guide to assist him during the season. So far, no one’s been found.

Riverside Local Schools has posted a Special Needs Assistant - High School Track position on its district website looking to help LeMaster fulfill his athletic goals.

LeMaster’s family is remaining hopeful that someone will be hired so they can cheer on their son.

Anyone interested in the job should contact Riverside Local Schools at 440-352-0668

