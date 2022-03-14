2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lake County teen featured in 19 News story on artificial vision needs track guide

Dylan LeMaster, from Lake County, appeared on an episode of "STEVE" the talk show hosted by...
Dylan LeMaster, from Lake County, appeared on an episode of "STEVE" the talk show hosted by Steve Harvey.("STEVE" Talk Show)
By Damon Maloney
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News first met Dylan LeMaster when he was a sixth-grader. He was one of the first in Northeast Ohio to use artificial vision through the OrCam MyEye 2. The technology helps the blind and visually impaired be more independent.

LeMaster has a severe visual impairment that only allows him to see general shapes, shadows, and limited color- nothing in detail.

A national talk show saw the 19 News story and later featured Dylan and his family.

LeMaster is now a 9th grader and attends Riverside Local Schools.

He’s an active teen who enjoys the outdoors, animals and sports.

LeMaster is looking forward to his school district’s upcoming track season but there’s one problem.

He needs a guide to assist him during the season. So far, no one’s been found.

Riverside Local Schools has posted a Special Needs Assistant - High School Track position on its district website looking to help LeMaster fulfill his athletic goals.

A few years ago I introduced you to a young man named Dylan. We talked about how artificial vision (technology) was...

Posted by Damon Maloney TV on Monday, March 14, 2022

LeMaster’s family is remaining hopeful that someone will be hired so they can cheer on their son.

Anyone interested in the job should contact Riverside Local Schools at 440-352-0668

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say

Latest News

FILE
‘Expected to last several months’: Stow hydrant flushing could impact water quality, pressure
candle generic
Cleveland’s COVID-19 remembrance ceremony to honor lives lost during 2 years of pandemic
‘Help a Puppy Get Lucky’ with reduced fees in Summit County adoption event
‘Help a Puppy Get Lucky’ with reduced fees in Summit County adoption event
Isaac Okoro & Evan Mobley
Isaac Okoro & Evan Mobley
Snow conditions in Cleveland
How much more snow will we get this spring?