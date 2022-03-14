2 Strong 4 Bullies
Temperatures climb into the 60s this week in Cleveland

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:31 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This final week of Winter will be significantly warmer than recent weeks.

That has certainly been the case today, as temperatures soared well into the 50s.

Clouds will thicken up through the evening, but we will remain dry.

In fact, outside of a passing, isolated rain shower on Tuesday, most of the work week will be dry.

Temperatures will continue to warm as the week goes on.

Expect highs in the mid 50s on Tuesday, mid 60s on Wednesday, and mid to upper 60s on Thursday.

Some occasional lake breezes may develop throughout the week, keeping the lakeshore just a touch cooler than inland communities.

Our next shot for widespread, measurable rain will be on Friday afternoon.

