Ohio Gov. DeWine signs bill into law allowing people to carry concealed weapons without a permit
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Dewine signed Senate Bill 215 that allows eligible Ohioans 21 or older to carry a concealed weapon without a permit Monday.
The bill would also reduce penalties if a gun owner does not properly notify law enforcement they have a firearm in their possession; it will go into effect in 90-days.
Ohio House members voted 57-35 in favor of the bill on March 2.
View the full bill below:
