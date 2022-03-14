Ohio Gov. DeWine signs bill into law allowing people to carry concealed weapons without a permit

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Dewine signed Senate Bill 215 that allows eligible Ohioans 21 or older to carry a concealed weapon without a permit Monday.

The bill would also reduce penalties if a gun owner does not properly notify law enforcement they have a firearm in their possession; it will go into effect in 90-days.

Ohio House members voted 57-35 in favor of the bill on March 2.

View the full bill below:

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.