Ohio law enforcement asked to inventory gear for extra that could be donated to Ukraine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor and the Ohio National Guard requested that law enforcement agencies across the state take inventory of their personal protective gear for any surplus that could be donated to help Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sent out his request in a letter last week to all state and local law enforcement departments.

“I know many of you share my concern for the Ukrainian military men and women who are bravely fighting against the senseless aggression of Russia,” Gov. DeWine wrote in the letter. “I encourage all Ohio law enforcement agencies that have surplus or expired personal protective gear to answer this request for information. Your response could result in help that could save lives in Ukraine.”

Today I sent a letter to our Ohio law enforcement agencies asking for their help with @OHNationalGuard's efforts to inventory surplus or expired personal protective gear that could potentially be donated by law enforcement agencies to aid Ukraine. https://t.co/9HNVAoYRyQ pic.twitter.com/3UUoU0XKGK — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 11, 2022

The request applies to body armor or helmets that are in excess or expired. Potential donations would be offered to the Ukrainian military as Russian troops continue their attack.

Any equipment that is collected would be validated and the a plan for how to deliver the items to Ukraine would be developed.

