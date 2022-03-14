2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ohio law enforcement asked to inventory gear for extra that could be donated to Ukraine

FILE
FILE
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 5:03 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor and the Ohio National Guard requested that law enforcement agencies across the state take inventory of their personal protective gear for any surplus that could be donated to help Ukraine during the Russian invasion.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine sent out his request in a letter last week to all state and local law enforcement departments.

“I know many of you share my concern for the Ukrainian military men and women who are bravely fighting against the senseless aggression of Russia,” Gov. DeWine wrote in the letter. “I encourage all Ohio law enforcement agencies that have surplus or expired personal protective gear to answer this request for information. Your response could result in help that could save lives in Ukraine.”

The request applies to body armor or helmets that are in excess or expired. Potential donations would be offered to the Ukrainian military as Russian troops continue their attack.

Any equipment that is collected would be validated and the a plan for how to deliver the items to Ukraine would be developed.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say

Latest News

DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Tyler Morley
Fugitive wanted for shooting at Mansfield officer found hiding in crawl space, police say
(Source: Euclid fire)
Multiple firefighters battle apartment fire in Euclid
Deandra Chisholm was 26-year-old Darnesha Johnson’s fiancé
Man who killed woman, dumped body on I-77 in Cleveland is eligible for parole after 19 years
Yuri Bezus would rather be fighting in his homeland than at Strong Style guy in Independence
14-year-old Ukrainian refugee fights MMA in Northeast Ohio, but he’d rather fight in home country