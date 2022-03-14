Painesville pastor travels to the Poland/Ukraine border to bring young women he considers daughters to safety

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio man spent the last few weeks in a desperate search for two young women in Ukraine, who he considers his surrogate daughters.

While he was able to meet one at the border on Tuesday, and get her to a safe place in Poland, he hasn’t heard from the other Ukrainian woman in at least 11 days.

The Pastor of Painesville’s First Church of Christ on Mentor Avenue, Trevor Littleton traveled over 4,400 miles last week, into a war-torn nation, risking his own life in an effort to save his loved ones.

Several photos captured the emotional embrace as he was reunited with 20-year-old Dasha at the Poland/Ukraine border on Tuesday, just a short time after the Painesville pastor got off of a plane and rented a car.

“I was afraid she might not do it. I was afraid she wouldn’t have the courage, because it’s terrifying,” Littleton said. “But, I promised her, get to the border, I will meet you there. I will get you. You will see me personally. I will get a plane, I will fly over, I will meet you there,”

Littleton’s first obstacle came after noticing his passport was expired. He flew to Arkansas to get a new passport expedited in one day, then made the trip to the Poland-Ukraine border.

He tells 19 News a network of churches here in the United States and missionaries abroad helped secure Dasha at the border until he could get there.

“When your country’s at war and you’re hearing all the horror stories, that takes a lot of courage,” Littleton said.

The Ukrainian woman was older than 16 when his family first met her, meaning she was too old for Pastor Littleton and his wife to formally adopt, but he makes it clear she’s family.

She’s spent three months in the States with them, visiting and they talk nearly every day.

“I’m thankful she’s very safe now,” Littleton told 19 News.

Littleton and his wife have nine children - five of whom were adopted from Ukraine.

He’s heartbroken after learning the man who helped them adopt their children died just days into the war while defending his home.

Littleton captured video at a train station in Warsaw, Poland of Ukrainian refugees resting on blankets, and kids playing with balls as they wait for shelter.

“The spirits of the Ukrainian people were simultaneously broken, but still proud,” he said

But, the pastor’s mission is not over.

He’s desperate for either himself or his wife to return to the border in the next three to four weeks.

That’s because, 26-year-old Nastya, the sister of one of his adopted sons, is trapped where heavy fighting is going on. He has not heard from her in almost two weeks.

Littleton said, “Some of Nastya’s messages started saying things like I’m too scared. I hear bombing. I don’t know when to run.”

In one of her last text messages to him she wrote, “To be honest, it’s very hard, because you don’t know where to sit, where to go and where to run. I don’t sleep well at night, I have almost no sleep, I have nightmares, and I can’t video chat, because I need silence to understand what’s happening outside.”

Nastya, who lives in Mariupol, lives a great distance from the border. It would take her a 12-hour train ride, and then three more hours by taxi just to get there.

“She said that she was sleeping in her closet with a backpack and a bottle of water, so if she had to hurry up and flee, she could hurry up and flee,” Littleton said.

The pastor has written a letter to Senator Rob Portman and has filed requests with other elected officials around the state to grant Nastya and Dasha “humanitarian visas,” and he hopes other will do the same to help others fighting to get their loved ones from Ukraine to safety in the United States.

For matters of protecting their identities until Nastya is safely out of Ukraine, the pastor asked that her and Dasha’s last names not be revealed.

It’s interesting to note that Pastor Littleton has also written his doctoral dissertation on international adoption in Ukraine.

To learn more about his efforts to get both young women safely out of Ukraine you can follow him on Instagram @theadoptionguy.

