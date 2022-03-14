2 Strong 4 Bullies
Parma police chase ends in fiery crash in Cleveland

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Cleveland man led Parma police on a chase into Cleveland Saturday evening, Parma police said.

According to police, officers attempted to pull over Paul Gregory Curry on State Road at Tuxedo Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for an equipment violation.

Police said Curry refused to stop and drove onto I-480.

Officers chased Curry into Cleveland, where they said he crashed into at least two vehicles at the intersection of East 55th Street and Chester Avenue.

Paul Gregory Curry
Paul Gregory Curry((Source: Parma police))

The impact caused Curry’s vehicle to catch on fire.

Curry and three other occupants were able to escape safely.

Police said a loaded 9mm handgun was also found in the vehicle.

Curry is charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Additional charges are possible.

Curry’s bond was set at $20,000 bond.

Parma police said they are not sure of the conditions of the other drivers involved in the crash.

