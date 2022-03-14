Parma police chase ends in fiery crash in Cleveland

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Cleveland man led Parma police on a chase into Cleveland Saturday evening, Parma police said.

According to police, officers attempted to pull over Paul Gregory Curry on State Road at Tuxedo Avenue around 9:30 p.m. for an equipment violation.

Police said Curry refused to stop and drove onto I-480.

Officers chased Curry into Cleveland, where they said he crashed into at least two vehicles at the intersection of East 55th Street and Chester Avenue.

Paul Gregory Curry ((Source: Parma police))

The impact caused Curry’s vehicle to catch on fire.

Curry and three other occupants were able to escape safely.

Police said a loaded 9mm handgun was also found in the vehicle.

Curry is charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Additional charges are possible.

Curry’s bond was set at $20,000 bond.

Parma police said they are not sure of the conditions of the other drivers involved in the crash.

