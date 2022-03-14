2 Strong 4 Bullies
Teen charged with homicide after chemical burns kill father

Megan Joyce Imirowicz is accused of a chemical attack on her father, who recently died in a...
Megan Joyce Imirowicz is accused of a chemical attack on her father, who recently died in a hospital.(Oakland County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan teenager accused of burning her father by throwing chemicals on him last fall is facing a homicide charge following his recent death at a hospital.

Eighteen-year-old Megan Joyce Imirowicz of Groveland Township was initially charged with one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and one count of domestic violence.

But WDIV-TV reports she has been taken back into custody and charged with homicide following her father’s death this month.

She is accused of creating a dangerous mixture containing drain cleaner last October and throwing it on her father, who suffered burns all over his body.

