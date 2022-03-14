University of Akron students and fans excited to see the Zips take on March Madness

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - University of Akron students and fans are excited to see the men’s basketball team play in March Madness. It’s been nearly a decade since their last NCAA tournament appearance, but fans said the team is ready to take it on.

“If we play like we have been playing lately I think we’ll have a chance,” University of Akron student Andre Proffitt said.

Hometown fans said they have enjoyed watching the team’s success this season.

“I’ve been watching games since I was a little kid, so it’s awesome,” University of Akron student Grant Gainer said.

This March Madness appearance isn’t just big for the team.

“It’s not common something like that happens in a small town like this,” University of Akron student Noah Monroe said. “I know it’s not super small town, but nevertheless.”

Proffitt said this shot in March Madness will help put Akron on the map.

“It’s just a great name for the school,” Proffitt said. “The basketball team is doing well, the football team is good enough, so I think it’ll be a big name for the school and the school will get the name around and hopefully turn the athletic program around.”

