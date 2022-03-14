US Sen. Portman, of Ohio, serves food to Ukrainian refugees during visit to Poland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United States Sen. Rob Portman is part of a bipartisan group of Congress members that traveled overseas to Poland to assist Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country during the Russian invasion.

The Republican from Ohio was joined by other legislators from the, including Sens. Amy Klobuchar and Richard Blumenthal.

Just landed in Warsaw where I’m leading a bipartisan Congressional delegation of @SenatorWicker, @SenAmyKlobuchar and @SenBlumenthal to reaffirm our commitment to the security of Eastern Europe and defense of Ukraine. Great to meet with @USAmbPoland Mark Brzezinski. pic.twitter.com/sHUqZBLCcu — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) March 12, 2022

While in Poland, Sen. Portman said he met with refugees who escaped from Ukraine. He also helped serve food to impacted families with the World Central Kitchen in Poland.

VIDEO: Here is part of my experience at @WCKitchen in Poland as we serve refugees from #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/143CmsHLly — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) March 13, 2022

Today I met #Ukraine refugees as they crossed the border into Poland. Their stories are heartbreaking and harrowing. We must help these refugees by standing with #Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/RVatIVP4JD — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) March 13, 2022

The World Central Kitchen has been serving meals to countless families from restaurant locations in Ukraine and four surrounding countries since the start of the attack.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.