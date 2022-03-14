Wadsworth Middle School student threatens school employees, officials say

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - A Wadsworth Middle School student is under investigation after allegedly threatening to shoot specific school employees.

According to Wadsworth City Schools officials, the comments were made online and the shooting was supposed to happen Monday.

Wadsworth police found the student at his home Monday and said he does not have a weapon and does not have access to a weapon.

Good morning. I'm writing today to share with you a situation that we became aware of this morning. A student at... Posted by Wadsworth City Schools on Monday, March 14, 2022

School officials added there is no safety concern for students and staff at the middle school.

“I would like to thank the Wadsworth Police Department and our middle school administration for their quick actions this morning,” said Wadsworth City Schools Superintendent Andy Hill.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.