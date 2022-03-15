14-year-old Ukrainian refugee fights MMA in Northeast Ohio, but he’d rather fight in home country

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fourteen-year-old Yuriy Bezus is fighting at the gym where MMA champion Stipe Miocic trains, learning fighting while he’d rather be fighting back in Ukraine.

“I don’t want to go here. I’d rather stay there and be useful,” said Bezus. “I really wanted to stay, but my mom wouldn’t let me.”

Bezus and his mother traveled three days to Poland after the airport in Ivano-Frankivsk got bombed and he remembered the day his life changed forever.

“It was terrifying,” Bezus remembered. “It was 4 a.m., my mom came and told me the war begin and I’m like, ‘What? I have to go to school! I did my homework!”'

He left his friends and a girlfriend in Ukraine, but his work at Strong Style gives him an opportunity to think about something else.

“I didn’t see a gym in my life like such a cool gym like here,” Bezus said.

“People know us for fighting but we’re here to change people’s lives and there a time when people need us, like this situation,” said Strong Style owner Marcus Marinelli, also Stipe’s trainer. “Once you walk through those doors, all this stuff’s out. We’re a brotherhood here of all different kinds of people, all different walks of life, none of that matters once you get underneath this roof.”

“My trainer is Russian,” adds Bezus . “Some Ukrainian guys come to MMA too so I made some friends here so it’s cool.”

Bezus was born in the United States and attended the first and second grade here, his mother traveling back and forth between Ukraine and the U.S., sending money home, a home both worry is destroyed.

“Only in these moments do you realize you can lose everything.”

