BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A statewide alert has been canceled for 81-year-old David Perkins of Brooklyn after he went missing on March 15.

Chagrin Valley Dispatch said Perkins walked away from his Morton Avenue home at 11:30 a.m.

Perkins was described by Chagrin Valley Dispatch as 5′9″ tall, 255 pounds, with brown hair, blue eyes, and suffers from dementia.

David Perkins (Chagrin Valley Dispatch)

