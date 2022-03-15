Arrive Alive campaign in Summit County aimed to save lives and end drunk driving

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County prosecutor and sheriff are teaming up for a campaign called “Arrive Alive” by providing free sober rides home this St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

“Nearly 3,000 people have used Arrive Alive to get home safely and not get behind the wheel impaired. A fun night out should not end in tragedy. The life you save might be your own,” Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said.

More than 10,000 people lose their lives each year due to drunk driving. Summit County doesn’t want anyone to be the next victim of it.

“One bad decision will change your life, your family’s life, and most likely the lives of many others,” Sheriff Kandy Fatheree said.

Sandi Churby’s son, Clintin Churby, was hit and killed by a drunk driver in October 2020. She spoke out at the Arrive Alive campaign event on Tuesday to bring awareness to the devastation this causes.

“Not a second goes by that I don’t think of him,” Churby said.

The man who killed Churby’s son had multiple DUIs, however, he still got behind the wheel intoxicated that fatal day.

“There’s no excuse,” Churby said. “No excuse for it at all.”

Churby wants everyone to know that heartbreak never ends and it’s never worth it to drive intoxicated.

“Make sure you remember, so that it doesn’t happen to the next person,” Churby said.

You can use the code from 6 a.m. Thursday, March 17 to 6 a.m. Saturday, March 19.

There will be 400 one-time use Lyft codes for free or reduced-fare rides home up to $20.

The code is SUMMITGREEN22.

