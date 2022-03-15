Candle causes house fire on Cleveland’s East Side
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A candle caused an overnight house fire in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker Square neighborhood early Tuesday, according to Cleveland firefighters.
Crews were called to the home in the 2800 block of East 119th Street around 1:30 a.m.
Firefighters said they were able to put out the fire in under 10 minutes.
There were no injuries to firefighters or residents.
Firefighters added the damage is estimated around $10,000.
