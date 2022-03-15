Candle causes house fire on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A candle caused an overnight house fire in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker Square neighborhood early Tuesday, according to Cleveland firefighters.

Working Occupied House Fire 2000 block of E 119. Cleveland Fire made very quick work of this one. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/aqKcOENOwp — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 15, 2022

Crews were called to the home in the 2800 block of East 119th Street around 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters said they were able to put out the fire in under 10 minutes.

There were no injuries to firefighters or residents.

Firefighters added the damage is estimated around $10,000.

