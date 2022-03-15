2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Candle causes house fire on Cleveland’s East Side

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:48 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A candle caused an overnight house fire in the city’s Buckeye-Shaker Square neighborhood early Tuesday, according to Cleveland firefighters.

Crews were called to the home in the 2800 block of East 119th Street around 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters said they were able to put out the fire in under 10 minutes.

There were no injuries to firefighters or residents.

Firefighters added the damage is estimated around $10,000.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes

Latest News

Family of man fatally shot by Canton officer while firing gun files federal complaint
Family of man fatally shot by Canton officer while firing gun files federal complaint
Chase Bank robber wanted in Lyndhurst, FBI says
Chase Bank robber wanted in Lyndhurst, FBI says
Cleveland Ballet donating all proceeds from upcoming performance to children in Ukraine
Cleveland Ballet donating all proceeds from upcoming performance to children in Ukraine
Cleveland Ballet donating all proceeds from upcoming performance to children in Ukraine
Cleveland Ballet donating all proceeds from upcoming performance to children in Ukraine
Safety plans, tips from police for return of Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade
Safety plans, tips from police for return of Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade