Chippewa Lake homeowner’s house floods regularly requesting help from the township

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lisa Knight is facing a regular nightmare almost every time it rains, even just a little bit, the house she shares with her children floods.

The house located on Lake Street in Chippewa Lake Township has flooded three times in as many weeks, Knight says the last time with 5-feet of water in her basement.

“It’s traumatic, it’s devastating. I can’t live in my house anymore so. Like I said, I don’t have heat here. My hot water tank can’t be restarted. So now we’re looking at options to see what really going to happen to my home.”

Knight blames the unauthorized laying of drainage pipes that to divert water from other homeowners. Their problem has now become her problem.

“That damn that was built illegally back there. That’s pretty much impeding the natural water flow which you can’t do that.”

Knight said she has contacted township trustees but keeps getting the run-around. She and her children have had to move out because the utility company turns off the electricity and water because the flooding causes too many potential hazards.

