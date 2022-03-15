Cleveland Browns will reportedly meet with QB Deshaun Watson on Tuesday
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple sports insiders reported that members of the Cleveland Browns will fly to Texas on Tuesday to meet with Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Twenty-two women have accused Watson of sexual assault and harassment.
Last week, a grand jury declined to indict Watson following a police investigation, but the civil procedures involving the Texans quarterback and the 22 woman are still ongoing.
The current Cleveland Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield, is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.
Watson, who has a no-trade clause worked into his contract, has not played since 2020.
