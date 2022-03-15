Cleveland Browns will reportedly meet with QB Deshaun Watson on Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple sports insiders reported that members of the Cleveland Browns will fly to Texas on Tuesday to meet with Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.

#Browns still in play and will indeed ✈️ to meet with Watson in Houston. The heat just got turned up on this thing… https://t.co/gHl31B9ocI — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) March 15, 2022

Browns are absolutely in it, but Houston prefers to send him to NFC. Cleveland might have to pay more than Carolina and New Orleans to get him. https://t.co/muQgphsvOV — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) March 15, 2022

Twenty-two women have accused Watson of sexual assault and harassment.

Last week, a grand jury declined to indict Watson following a police investigation, but the civil procedures involving the Texans quarterback and the 22 woman are still ongoing.

The current Cleveland Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield, is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.

Two sides to every story:



The #Browns are in win now mode and still in the hunt for Watson. If you land him, wow. If you don’t, yikes.



Because every action has a consequence…how are you feeling if you’re Baker Mayfield? After repeatedly being told “he’s the guy- QB1”. — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) March 15, 2022

It’s a business at the end of the day. But relationships and navigating relationships are a vital part of that business. How do you repair with Mayfield if it doesn’t work out? Better yet, why would Mayfield want to repair? — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) March 15, 2022

Watson, who has a no-trade clause worked into his contract, has not played since 2020.

