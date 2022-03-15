2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns will reportedly meet with QB Deshaun Watson on Tuesday

FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football...
FILE - Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) practices with the team during NFL football practice Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Houston. A judge has declined efforts by attorneys for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to delay all his depositions in connection with lawsuits filed by 22 women who have accused him of sexual assault and harassment. During a court hearing Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, defense attorney Rusty Hardin asked that depositions be delayed until the end of a criminal investigation. (AP Photo/Justin Rex File)(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple sports insiders reported that members of the Cleveland Browns will fly to Texas on Tuesday to meet with Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Twenty-two women have accused Watson of sexual assault and harassment.

Watson accused of exposing himself, touching women with his penis, kissing them against their will

Last week, a grand jury declined to indict Watson following a police investigation, but the civil procedures involving the Texans quarterback and the 22 woman are still ongoing.

The current Cleveland Browns quarterback, Baker Mayfield, is entering the fifth and final year of his rookie contract.

Watson, who has a no-trade clause worked into his contract, has not played since 2020.

