Cleveland Cavaliers outlast LA Clippers in overtime, 120-111

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Evan Mobley had a career-high 30 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers hung on for a 120-111 overtime win over the Los Angeles Clippers Monday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The win stops a two-game losing streak for Cleveland, which improves to 21-11 at home.

Darius Garland had 24 points and 13 assists in 46 minutes for the Cavs. Isaac Okoro added 20.

Caris LeVert scored 11 points in his return from a foot injury. LeVert had missed the previous 8 games.

The game kicked off a 5-game homestand for Cleveland which is now 39-29, 6th in the East.

The Clippers were playing their 5th game in 7 days and are still without injured stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

The team honored former head coach Tyronn Lue during a timeout, commemorating his 2016 title with Cleveland.

Lue got a hug from Kevin Love, the only Cavs player remaining from that team.

