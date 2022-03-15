Cleveland firefighters battle 3 fires in 6 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters said a faulty gas heater caused a business fire in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood.

Cleveland firefighters battle 3rd STRUCTURE FIRE in 6 hrs.

0128 hrs-2800 blk E. 119 house fire.

03313 hrs-1200 blk E. 124 house fire.

0727 hrs -Biltmore & Lee rd. Commercial building. — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) March 15, 2022

Cleveland firefighters responded to the building fire at Biltmore Avenue and Lee Road around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire at the Tint-N-More detail shop on March 15, 2022. ((Source: WOIO))

According to firefighters, the fire caused more than $100,000 worth of damage to the Tint-N-More detail shop.

There were no injuries.

That was the third structure fire for Cleveland firefighters in the past six hours.

Overnight firefighters battled house fires in the 2800 block of E. 119th Street and the 1200 block of E. 124th Street.

House fire on East 119th Street on March 15, 2022. ((Source: WOIO))

Firefighters said a candle caused the house fire in the 2800 block of E. 119th Street around 1:30 a.m.

