Cleveland firefighters battle 3 fires in 6 hours

By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters said a faulty gas heater caused a business fire in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood.

Cleveland firefighters responded to the building fire at Biltmore Avenue and Lee Road around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire at the Tint-N-More detail shop on March 15, 2022.
Fire at the Tint-N-More detail shop on March 15, 2022.((Source: WOIO))

According to firefighters, the fire caused more than $100,000 worth of damage to the Tint-N-More detail shop.

There were no injuries.

That was the third structure fire for Cleveland firefighters in the past six hours.

Overnight firefighters battled house fires in the 2800 block of E. 119th Street and the 1200 block of E. 124th Street.

House fire on East 119th Street on March 15, 2022.
House fire on East 119th Street on March 15, 2022.((Source: WOIO))

Firefighters said a candle caused the house fire in the 2800 block of E. 119th Street around 1:30 a.m.

