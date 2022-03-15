2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland’s COVID-19 remembrance ceremony to honor lives lost during 2 years of pandemic

candle generic
candle generic
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio political and faith leaders will hold a special day of remembrance on Tuesday to recognize the patients who died due to COVID-19 over the last two years.

Local hospitals, schools, community centers, and other agencies or businesses are urged to display the names of those impacted by COVID-19 throughout the day of remembrance.

The city of Cleveland will also light downtown bridges and landmarks with an amber color to show support for essential health care workers and families impacted by the pandemic.

Mayor Justin Bibb, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, and survivors of COVID-19 are among those expected to participate in the 7 p.m. ceremony, which will take place at Cleveland Music Hall on Lakeside Avenue

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
Traffic stop leads to SWAT standoff on I-77 in Cuyahoga County
19 News
Cleveland woman accused of murder bragged on social media, prosecutors say

Latest News

Dylan LeMaster, from Lake County, appeared on an episode of "STEVE" the talk show hosted by...
Lake County teen featured in 19 News story on artificial vision needs track guide
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 499 new COVID-19 cases
FILE
Ohio reports single-day increase of 594 new COVID-19 cases; 198 additional deaths
A medical worker places a swab in a vial while testing the homeless for COVID-19 through the...
Ohio Department of Health to stop providing daily COVID-19 reports