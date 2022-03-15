Cleveland’s COVID-19 remembrance ceremony to honor lives lost during 2 years of pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio political and faith leaders will hold a special day of remembrance on Tuesday to recognize the patients who died due to COVID-19 over the last two years.

Local hospitals, schools, community centers, and other agencies or businesses are urged to display the names of those impacted by COVID-19 throughout the day of remembrance.

The city of Cleveland will also light downtown bridges and landmarks with an amber color to show support for essential health care workers and families impacted by the pandemic.

Mayor Justin Bibb, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, and survivors of COVID-19 are among those expected to participate in the 7 p.m. ceremony, which will take place at Cleveland Music Hall on Lakeside Avenue

