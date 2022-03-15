‘Expected to last several months’: Stow hydrant flushing could impact water quality, pressure

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Stow said its hydrant-flushing program could impact water services for certain residents in the months to come.

The biannual program started on Monday and is expected to be completed by fall, Stow officials said.

Work will begin in the city’s southeast quadrant and will eventually move to the center, northern, and southern sections before concluding in the western portion of Stow.

Residents should refrain from doing laundry and running water for cooking or medical needs when the hydrant flushing is taking place in the immediate area, according to city officials.

Discolored water and pressure fluctuations may occur during the work.

HYDRANT FLUSHING PROGRAM IN STOW TO BEGIN THIS WEEK The program is expected to last several months, ending this fall.... Posted by City of Stow on Monday, March 14, 2022

Signs will be posted in work areas before any flushing starts.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.