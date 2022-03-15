2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fugitive wanted for shooting at Mansfield officer found hiding in crawl space, police say

Tyler Morley
Tyler Morley((Source: Mansfield police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - Mansfield police officers and members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a fugitive on the run since last month after he allegedly fired a shot at a Mansfield police officer.

Mansfield Police Captain Shari Robertson said Tyler Morley, 22, of Mansfield, was found hiding in the crawl space at a home in the 200 block of Clairmont Avenue.

Captain Robertson said on Feb. 12, officers responded to that same home to arrest Morley on a domestic violence warrant.

Morley allegedly struggled with the officer, pulled out a gun, fired a shot at the officer and then fled.

Two other people, Aaron Morley, 25, and Racheal Sturgill, 38, were also arrested Tuesday and charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly concealing Morley’s whereabouts.

All three were transported to the Richland County Jail.

Cleveland Ballet donating all proceeds from upcoming performance to children in Ukraine
Cleveland Ballet donating all proceeds from upcoming performance to children in Ukraine
