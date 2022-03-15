2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Help a Puppy Get Lucky’ with reduced fees in Summit County adoption event

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by finding your new “furever friend” with the Help a Puppy Get Lucky Adoption Event in Summit County!

Adoption costs will be reduced from $94 to $28 for dogs and from $60 to $10 for cats.

The event runs March 14-25, just in time for National Puppy Day on March 23.

Your future pet will be fully vetted with bloodwork, flea treatments, intestinal de-worming, spaying/neutering, and vaccinations so they are ready to be taken home.

Those who adopt a dog will get a 2022 Summit County Dog License included in the adoption cost.

You must call 330-643-2845 and schedule an appointment with Summit County Animal Control to find your new four-legged friend.

“After all, there is no better way to enjoy the spring weather than with a furry friend!” Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro said.

Summit County Animal Control is located at 250 Opportunity Parkway in Akron.

