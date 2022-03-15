How much more snow will we get this spring?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Summer will soon be here and it will be patio season once again in Ohio. But we have to get through the spring first, and we know spring in Northeast Ohio isn’t always kind.

But to help you prepare and get those yards ready too, we asked Cleveland’s Most Accurate Team of Meteorologists to give us this year’s spring forecast.

“Patios, outdoor kitchens, pools going in at higher rates than we’ve ever seen,” says Mike Supler of New Vista Enterprises.

And with warmer weather on the way, Mike says business continues to boom for his landscape company. But spring in Northeast Ohio doesn’t always make it easy to plan outdoor projects. The weather impacts so much of it.

What holds up projects the most? Mike says, “rain is the worst.”

And unfortunately, 19 Meteorologist Jon Loufman says we should expect a wetter than average spring:

“What’s average? It’s 10.60 inches, about 3.5 a month,” says Jon.

But it’s not just rain. We saw a lot of snow in January and February. And this weekend was an unpleasant reminder, we may not be done yet.

19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas says yes, we will get more snow.

“Usually, we get about a foot of snow in March and a little less in April, like 3 inches. We do expect cold air to be around so we’re predicting 8-12 more inches as we head through March and April.”

And the snow is more than just annoying. It can lead to real problems for your yard too.

“We’re seeing a lot of snow mold. You see your greens and then you have this dead stuff in here,” says Mike, pointing to the yellow grass.

“The best thing to do is to run a thatcher over top of that or heavy leaf rake and scrape as much out as you can,” says Mike. Then, he says to sprinkle new seeds on the dead spots.

Now, temperature-wise, Spring 2022 won’t be all bad, according to 19 Meteorologist Kelly Dobek:

“Heading into the next few months, pretty much all of Ohio will see above-normal temperatures because of the La Nina conditions. However, Lake Erie can play a big impact on big temperature swings along the lakeshore,” says Kelly.

19 Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak explains why we see those big temperature swings along the lake:

“The land heats faster than the water does, so much colder water, and warmer land, creates high pressure over the water, low pressure on land.”

Jeff says that pressure drives those lake breezes. He believes our cold February mixed with Lake Erie temperatures now in the 30′s, means lake breeze will be a factor this spring.

“I think we’re going to see at least a few 20-25 degree temperature differences from lakeshore to inland on a few days during the spring, so watch out for that,” says Jeff.

Speaking of watch out, 19 Meteorologist Samantha Roberts reminds us that spring is also severe weather season in Northeast Ohio.

“We see all modes of it, tornadoes, damaging winds, and hail. Severe weather season 2022, we’re expecting temperature swings and a lot of them. The clashing of the air masses translates into more severe weather. A wetter than normal spring as well, meaning higher risk of localized flooding,” says Samantha.

Spring always feels like such a roller coaster ride. So just hold on tight and eventually the summer patio nights, that green grass and those colorful blooms will get here.

As far as getting your yard ready, Mike’s advice is to begin to fertilize evergreens and boxwoods now. He says spread about a red solo cup full as close to the root zone as possible.

You can also start to trim back some of those fall-blooming plants. But we’re still another few months away from planting flowers. Mike suggests waiting until after Memorial Day, at the end of May.

