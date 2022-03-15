Multiple firefighters battle apartment fire in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An apartment on the fifth floor of an apartment complex caught fire Tuesday morning.

Euclid apartment fire ((Source: Euclid fire))

The fire started around 9:30 a.m. at the Bluestone Apartments located at 25450 Euclid Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire coming from one 5th floor window.

One resident was temporarily trapped on a 5th floor balcony, but was able to escape safely once the fire was put out, firefighters said.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the apartment of origin, but the cause remains undetermined.

An employee with the leasing company suffered from smoke inhalation, but was not transported to a local hospital, according to firefighters.

Wickliffe, Highland Heights, Richmond Heights, South Euclid and Willowick firefighters also responded to the scene.

