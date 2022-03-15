2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Warmer than normal next few days, small chances of rain

By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak front is rolling through today.

We have isolated showers in the forecast. High temperatures well in the 50s.

The air mass warms even more tomorrow and St. Patrick’s Day.

Tomorrow is looking dry. Partly cloudy sky. Afternoon temperatures in the 60s.

Fantastic weather on Thursday. A mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures soar to the 65 to 70 degree range. There is the chance of a lake breeze, however, in the afternoon. This will, of course, cool you down along the shore.

A system over the Carolinas could throw a bit of moisture our way in the afternoon. We included isolated showers at that time. Most of the day though is looking dry.

