Several vehicles stolen, others ‘rummaged through’ during string of car thefts in Kirtland

(KWQC)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kirtland Police Department is working to identify the group of suspects involved in a recent rash of car thefts.

According to police, several residents reported in the early morning hours of March 14 that their unlocked vehicles were entered and “rummaged through.”

Two other vehicles were actually stolen. Police said the owners appeared to have left their key fobs inside of the cars.

“Please remember to lock your car doors and bring your keys inside. This simple action is a preventative step that will deter criminals from coming back to the city,” Kirtland police shared on Facebook.

Anyone who has information about the crimes or video that may show the thefts is asked to call Kirtland police.

