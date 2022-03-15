Utility pole, fire hydrant damaged during crash involving overturned car in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders told 19 News that the driver of a car that overturned during a crash in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood fled from the scene before police arrived.

A utility pole and a fire hydrant were damaged during the crash, which occurred after midnight on Tuesday near the intersection of Spring Road and Broadview Road.

One car rollover MVA on Spring at Broadview. A witness told me the two occupants were able to get out. They were picked up by a black Chevy Truck and taken South. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/ONJKrLTxNr — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) March 15, 2022

Cleveland police were on scene to direct traffic while the utility company made repairs to the damaged pole.

