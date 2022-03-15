Utility pole, fire hydrant damaged during crash involving overturned car in Cleveland
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:12 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - First responders told 19 News that the driver of a car that overturned during a crash in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood fled from the scene before police arrived.
A utility pole and a fire hydrant were damaged during the crash, which occurred after midnight on Tuesday near the intersection of Spring Road and Broadview Road.
Cleveland police were on scene to direct traffic while the utility company made repairs to the damaged pole.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.