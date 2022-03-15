Witnesses help Akron police catch man accused of stealing money from armored vehicle

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man is in custody, after he allegedly grabbed a bag full of money from an armored vehicle Monday morning.

According to Akron police, the theft happened around 11 a.m. at the Circle K in the 1900 block of W. Market Street.

The armored vehicle driver had stayed in the truck while his partner went into the gas station to pick up a deposit and to service the ATM.

Police said Allan Stallings Jr. approached the back of the truck, grabbed the money and then took off running.

Witnesses provided Akron police a description of Stallings and also told officers which direction he went.

Officers quickly located Stallings and said he had an undisclosed amount of money in his pockets. The bag with the rest of the stolen money was found in some bushes near where Stallings was arrested, police said.

All the cash was returned to the armored vehicle.

Stallings was charged with felony theft and transported to the Summit County Jail.

