2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Witnesses help Akron police catch man accused of stealing money from armored vehicle

Allan Stallings Jr. (Source; Akron police)
Allan Stallings Jr. (Source; Akron police)((Source: Akron police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:55 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 27-year-old man is in custody, after he allegedly grabbed a bag full of money from an armored vehicle Monday morning.

According to Akron police, the theft happened around 11 a.m. at the Circle K in the 1900 block of W. Market Street.

The armored vehicle driver had stayed in the truck while his partner went into the gas station to pick up a deposit and to service the ATM.

Police said Allan Stallings Jr. approached the back of the truck, grabbed the money and then took off running.

Witnesses provided Akron police a description of Stallings and also told officers which direction he went.

Officers quickly located Stallings and said he had an undisclosed amount of money in his pockets. The bag with the rest of the stolen money was found in some bushes near where Stallings was arrested, police said.

All the cash was returned to the armored vehicle.

Stallings was charged with felony theft and transported to the Summit County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes

Latest News

Family of man fatally shot by Canton officer while firing gun files federal complaint
Family of man fatally shot by Canton officer while firing gun files federal complaint
Chase Bank robber wanted in Lyndhurst, FBI says
Chase Bank robber wanted in Lyndhurst, FBI says
Cleveland Ballet donating all proceeds from upcoming performance to children in Ukraine
Cleveland Ballet donating all proceeds from upcoming performance to children in Ukraine
Cleveland Ballet donating all proceeds from upcoming performance to children in Ukraine
Cleveland Ballet donating all proceeds from upcoming performance to children in Ukraine
Safety plans, tips from police for return of Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade
Safety plans, tips from police for return of Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade