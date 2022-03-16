2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Ashtabula man who beat girlfriend to death sentenced to at least 11 years in prison

By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who pleaded guilty to the fatal beating of his 41-year-old girlfriend was in Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday morning.

A judge sentenced Michael Cuevas to a prison term of between 11 and 16 1/2 years for the August 2021 crime.

Records show that Cuevas pleaded guilty in February to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

Michael Ramirez Cuevas
Michael Ramirez Cuevas(Source: Provided to WOIO by Ashtabula County authorities)

According to investigators, Cuevas assaulted Jacqueline Pagan Flores and then dropped her off at his mother’s house in an “unconscious and battered state.”

Cuevas’ mother brought Flores to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

At the time of the beating, prosecutors said Cuevas was out on bond for domestic violence and child endangering.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Police lights
VIDEO: Woman fights back during attempted carjacking in Kamm’s Corners earlier this year
Carjacking caught on camera
Woman crashes car into Solon pond
Woman crashes car into Solon pond
61-year-old Barberton man dies in late-night house fire Wednesday
61-year-old Barberton man dies in late-night house fire
Gov. DeWine holds Ohio Summit on how to help Ukrainian refugees
Gov. DeWine holds Ohio Summit on how to help Ukrainian refugees