Ashtabula man who beat girlfriend to death sentenced to at least 11 years in prison

ASHTABULA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who pleaded guilty to the fatal beating of his 41-year-old girlfriend was in Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas on Wednesday morning.

A judge sentenced Michael Cuevas to a prison term of between 11 and 16 1/2 years for the August 2021 crime.

Records show that Cuevas pleaded guilty in February to involuntary manslaughter and felonious assault.

Michael Ramirez Cuevas (Source: Provided to WOIO by Ashtabula County authorities)

According to investigators, Cuevas assaulted Jacqueline Pagan Flores and then dropped her off at his mother’s house in an “unconscious and battered state.”

Cuevas’ mother brought Flores to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

At the time of the beating, prosecutors said Cuevas was out on bond for domestic violence and child endangering.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.