LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A lone bank robber is wanted for targeting Chase Bank in Lyndhurst, the FBI confirmed, and authorities need help identifying the suspect.

The robbery happened at 5332 Mayfield Road around 1:30 p.m., according to the FBI.

The FBI said the suspect approached the victim teller and gave a threatening demand note before he was given an undisclosed amount of money.

He then ran away and headed southbound on Winchester Road, according to the FBI.

The suspect was described by the FBI as 6′1″ tall, 230 pounds, wearing a beige Lacoste hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a black bookbag, and an olive green and brown face mask.

Call the Lyndhurst Police Department 440-473-5116 or the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO if you recognize this suspect or have any more information on this crime.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI shared the following surveillance photos of the suspect:

Chase Bank robber wanted in Lyndhurst, FBI says (Cleveland Division of the FBI)

