2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Chase Bank robber wanted in Lyndhurst, FBI says

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:34 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WOIO) - A lone bank robber is wanted for targeting Chase Bank in Lyndhurst, the FBI confirmed, and authorities need help identifying the suspect.

The robbery happened at 5332 Mayfield Road around 1:30 p.m., according to the FBI.

The FBI said the suspect approached the victim teller and gave a threatening demand note before he was given an undisclosed amount of money.

He then ran away and headed southbound on Winchester Road, according to the FBI.

The suspect was described by the FBI as 6′1″ tall, 230 pounds, wearing a beige Lacoste hooded sweatshirt, black pants, a black bookbag, and an olive green and brown face mask.

Call the Lyndhurst Police Department 440-473-5116 or the FBI tip line at 1-877-FBI-OHIO if you recognize this suspect or have any more information on this crime.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI shared the following surveillance photos of the suspect:

Chase Bank robber wanted in Lyndhurst, FBI says
Chase Bank robber wanted in Lyndhurst, FBI says(Cleveland Division of the FBI)
Chase Bank robber wanted in Lyndhurst, FBI says
Chase Bank robber wanted in Lyndhurst, FBI says(Cleveland Division of the FBI)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Police lights
VIDEO: Woman fights back during attempted carjacking in Kamm’s Corners earlier this year
Carjacking caught on camera
Woman crashes car into Solon pond
Woman crashes car into Solon pond
61-year-old Barberton man dies in late-night house fire Wednesday
61-year-old Barberton man dies in late-night house fire
Gov. DeWine holds Ohio Summit on how to help Ukrainian refugees
Gov. DeWine holds Ohio Summit on how to help Ukrainian refugees