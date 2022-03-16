Cleveland Ballet to donate all proceeds from upcoming performance to children in Ukraine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Ballet is dedicating all proceeds from an upcoming performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to children in Ukraine.

The performance will be May 7 at 1 pm at the Ohio Theatre on Playhouse Square.

“I cannot find the words to describe when there are children dying, old people dying,” Cleveland Ballet CEO Michael Krasnyansky said.

Krasnyansky, a Ukrainian native, hopes they can raise at least $30,000 for his homeland.

“Everybody feels for Ukraine,” Krasnyansky said. “I hope this war will be finished soon and we will help Ukraine rebuild their beautiful country.”

He said every little bit counts, no matter what we can offer to help these people.

“They need everything,” Krasnyansky said. “They lost their houses, they are struggling. They are going 10 times a day, 20 times a day when they hear the noise of the air attack.”

As these dancers prepare for this performance, they dedicate it to the millions of Ukrainians in need.

“Everybody needs to do as much as they can,” Krasnyansky said. “A person can send one pair of shoes. Yesterday, we bought hundreds of socks on Amazon for children, which we are sending to Ukraine. That will help.”

