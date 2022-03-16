2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Ballet to donate all proceeds from upcoming performance to children in Ukraine

By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Ballet is dedicating all proceeds from an upcoming performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to children in Ukraine.

The performance will be May 7 at 1 pm at the Ohio Theatre on Playhouse Square.

“I cannot find the words to describe when there are children dying, old people dying,” Cleveland Ballet CEO Michael Krasnyansky said.

Krasnyansky, a Ukrainian native, hopes they can raise at least $30,000 for his homeland.

“Everybody feels for Ukraine,” Krasnyansky said. “I hope this war will be finished soon and we will help Ukraine rebuild their beautiful country.”

He said every little bit counts, no matter what we can offer to help these people.

“They need everything,” Krasnyansky said. “They lost their houses, they are struggling. They are going 10 times a day, 20 times a day when they hear the noise of the air attack.”

As these dancers prepare for this performance, they dedicate it to the millions of Ukrainians in need.

“Everybody needs to do as much as they can,” Krasnyansky said. “A person can send one pair of shoes. Yesterday, we bought hundreds of socks on Amazon for children, which we are sending to Ukraine. That will help.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Suspect wanted for trying to light fire to cash register at All Saints Public House, Cleveland...
Suspect wanted for trying to light fire to cash register at All Saints Public House, Cleveland fire officials say
B-Buzz Baseball League
CW43 Focus: B-Buzz Baseball League bringing back joy of the game
Believe in Dreams
CW43 Focus: Believe in Dreams strives to make dreams come true for youth
Akron Police
Police need help solving botched ATM theft in Summit County
19 News
Salvation Army of Northeast Ohio seeks more monetary donations for Ukraine