Cleveland Browns finalize flurry of moves Wednesday

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch...
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry, left, and head coach Kevin Stefanski watch warm-ups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns were busy on Wednesday, the first day of the new league year, finalizing trades for receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Chase Winovich.

Cooper, 27, is a 4-time Pro Bowler who tallied 865 receiving yards and 8 TD for Dallas last season.

“I am really excited about joining the Cleveland Browns,” Cooper said. “They have a passionate fan base that I can’t wait to play in front of. Winning is the goal, that is what it is all about. That’s why we play the game. I’m excited to come in, get to work and contribute to winning.”

Winovich had 69 tackles and 11 sacks in 45 career games for New England.

“We’re excited about adding Chase Winovich to our defense,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He’s a high-energy football player with relentless pass-rush ability and we think he will fit in well with our defensive scheme.”

The Browns also announced new deals for linebacker Anthony Walker and offensive lineman Chris Hubbard, plus the addition of free agent defensive lineman Taven Bryan and kick returner Jakeem Grant.

Bryan has 5.5 sacks and 86 tackles over 4 NFL seasons. He was a first-round pick of the Jaguars in 2018.

Walker led the team in tackles a year ago with 113.

Grant has played for Miami and Chicago, returning 4 punts and 2 kickoffs for touchdowns over 6 seasons.

Hubbard tore a triceps in the 2021 season opener and missed the rest of the season. He has started 34 games for the Browns.

