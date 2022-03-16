2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland fugitive jumps out 3rd floor window to try and avoid capture, U.S. Marshals say

William Scott (Source: U.S. Marshals)
William Scott (Source: U.S. Marshals)(Source: U.S. Marshals Service)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fugitive wanted for raping a juvenile, was taken into custody Wednesday after he jumped out of a third floor window.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force team tracked down William Scott to the parking lot of an apartment building near the 14100 block of Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Scott did not suffer any injuries from jumping out the window and was arrested in the parking lot.

U.S. Marshals added Scott’s arrest was a direct result from a tip provided by the public.

Scott is now being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Police lights
VIDEO: Woman fights back during attempted carjacking in Kamm’s Corners earlier this year
Carjacking caught on camera
Woman crashes car into Solon pond
Woman crashes car into Solon pond
61-year-old Barberton man dies in late-night house fire Wednesday
61-year-old Barberton man dies in late-night house fire
Gov. DeWine holds Ohio Summit on how to help Ukrainian refugees
Gov. DeWine holds Ohio Summit on how to help Ukrainian refugees