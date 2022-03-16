Cleveland fugitive jumps out 3rd floor window to try and avoid capture, U.S. Marshals say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fugitive wanted for raping a juvenile, was taken into custody Wednesday after he jumped out of a third floor window.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force team tracked down William Scott to the parking lot of an apartment building near the 14100 block of Lakeshore Boulevard in Cleveland.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Scott did not suffer any injuries from jumping out the window and was arrested in the parking lot.

U.S. Marshals added Scott’s arrest was a direct result from a tip provided by the public.

Scott is now being held at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

