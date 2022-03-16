Concord Township man assaults deputy, tries to kick out cruiser windows on way to jail, sheriff’s office says

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Concord Township man is behind bars after “acting erratically” while armed with an assault rifle, assaulting a deputy, and trying to kick out the windows of the patrol car on his way to jail, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6000 block of Ravenna Road in Concord Township for the disturbance at 9:25 p.m. on March 14, according to Sgt. Samer Musleh.

Deputies were told that a male armed with an assault rifle was acting erratically, said Musleh.

Musleh said deputies arrived on the scene and saw the suspect standing on the front porch of the home holding a dark-colored rifle.

Once deputies confronted the suspect on scene, the suspect put the weapon inside the home, Musleh said.

The suspect walked towards deputies and challenged them to a physical altercation while ignoring all verbal commands, according to Musleh.

Musleh said the suspect was placed in custody after he did not comply with verbal commands and threatened to harm deputies.

“The suspect refused to enter the rear of the patrol unit and while being uncooperative, assaulted one of the deputies,” Musleh confirmed. “The suspect continued being verbally threatening.”

Musleh said deputies checked up on the rest in the home and made sure they were okay.

As deputies tried to take the suspect to Lake County Jail, he attempted to kick the windows out of the patrol car, according to Musleh.

The incident shut down Ravenna Road between Prouty and Concord-Hambden Road for about 30 minutes.

Musleh said the suspect was criminally charged in this ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.