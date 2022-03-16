2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Driver flown to hospital after second car vs. dump truck crash in Brunswick Hills in a week

Driver flown to hospital after second car vs. dump truck crash in Brunswick Hills in a week
Driver flown to hospital after second car vs. dump truck crash in Brunswick Hills in a week(Brunswick Hills Firefighters)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver was flown to the hospital after the second crash in less than a week involving a dump truck in Brunswick Hills, firefighters confirmed.

Driver flown to hospital after second car vs. dump truck crash in Brunswick Hills in a week
Driver flown to hospital after second car vs. dump truck crash in Brunswick Hills in a week(Brunswick Hills Firefighters)

Brunswick Hills Firefighters said they were dispatched with Valley City Fire Departments to Marks Road, just south of Center Road, at approximately 11:12 a.m. on March 15 for the crash.

About 30 minutes later, the driver of the car was extricated and flown to the hospital from the crash site by Cleveland Metro Lifeflight, BFH confirmed.

Driver flown to hospital after second car vs. dump truck crash in Brunswick Hills in a week
Driver flown to hospital after second car vs. dump truck crash in Brunswick Hills in a week(Brunswick Hills Firefighters)

The Valley City Fire Department drove a passenger of the car to the hospital, according to BHF.

BHF said the driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash.

Driver flown to hospital after second car vs. dump truck crash in Brunswick Hills in a week
Driver flown to hospital after second car vs. dump truck crash in Brunswick Hills in a week(Brunswick Hills Firefighters)

The Brunswick Division of Fire also assisted on scene, BHF said.

No other information on the crash was released at this time.

“We remind everyone that as the weather gets nicer so do speeds,” Brunswick Hills Firefighters stated. “Please slow down and pay attention.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Parma shooting (Source: WOIO)
Man shot twice in ‘ambush’, Parma police say
Scene of fatal house fire in Barberton (Source: WOIO)
61-year-old Barberton man dies in late-night house fire
St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to Cleveland for 1st time since before COVID-19 pandemic
Gov. DeWine holds Ohio Summit on how to help Ukrainian refugees
dewine and ukraine