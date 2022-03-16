BRUNSWICK HILLS, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver was flown to the hospital after the second crash in less than a week involving a dump truck in Brunswick Hills, firefighters confirmed.

Driver flown to hospital after second car vs. dump truck crash in Brunswick Hills in a week (Brunswick Hills Firefighters)

Brunswick Hills Firefighters said they were dispatched with Valley City Fire Departments to Marks Road, just south of Center Road, at approximately 11:12 a.m. on March 15 for the crash.

About 30 minutes later, the driver of the car was extricated and flown to the hospital from the crash site by Cleveland Metro Lifeflight, BFH confirmed.

Driver flown to hospital after second car vs. dump truck crash in Brunswick Hills in a week (Brunswick Hills Firefighters)

The Valley City Fire Department drove a passenger of the car to the hospital, according to BHF.

BHF said the driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash.

Driver flown to hospital after second car vs. dump truck crash in Brunswick Hills in a week (Brunswick Hills Firefighters)

The Brunswick Division of Fire also assisted on scene, BHF said.

No other information on the crash was released at this time.

“We remind everyone that as the weather gets nicer so do speeds,” Brunswick Hills Firefighters stated. “Please slow down and pay attention.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.