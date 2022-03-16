Family of man fatally shot by Canton officer while firing gun files federal complaint

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of the man who was shot and killed by a Canton police officer in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day spoke publicly on Wednesday about the incident.

A press conference to announce a lawsuit against the city of Canton and the involved officer, followed by a rally, was held outside of the police department.

Attorneys from the law firm of Blakemore, Meeker & Bowler Company held a press conference outside of Canton City Hall.

Marquetta Williams, the wife of the man who was fatally shot, identified as James Williams, delivered remarks at the Wednesday press conference.

“I will fight today, tomorrow and every day until I have no breath left because it’s my family today but may be yours tomorrow,” said Williams.

According to the report from Canton police, officers initially responded to a 10th Street SW home just after midnight on Jan. 1, 2022 for reports of shots fired in the area.

A responding officer can be seen approaching the area where the shots were being fired from, which appeared to be be coming from behind a privacy fence.

The wife of the man who was killed told @KMazurNews,“My husband and I both went out there to shoot guns in the air, like everybody does to celebrate.” Every NYE, local police agencies warn that celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous. https://t.co/7lOAlNqWWC @cleveland19news https://t.co/JdQgrYoy2M — Misty Stiver (@mistystiver) January 5, 2022

The Canton Police Department released body camera video that shows the moments that led up to the deadly officer-involved shooting on New Year’s Day.

**WARNING: The video contains graphic and explicit language**

In an initial press release, the Canton Police Department stated:

“When the officer, who was outside of his vehicle, confronted a subject that began shooting a firearm. The officer, in fear for his safety, fired his duty weapon at the subject and struck him.”

The man who was shot by the officer was identified as Williams.

According to police, Williams was taken to an area hospital where he eventually died from the gunshot wounds.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the incident.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.