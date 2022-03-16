2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fans react to letter from Baker Mayfield; QB writes ‘I have given the franchise everything’

By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield penned an open letter to Browns fans, sharing it on social media a short time after team officials reportedly met with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson about potentially coming to Cleveland.

Mayfield, who said the post was “not a message with hidden meaning,” is under contract with the Browns through the 2022 season; the final year on his rookie deal.

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process,” Mayfield wrote.

Fans, critics, and even a former player of the Cleveland Browns took to Twitter to react.

Some considered it a farewell message to Cleveland, while others showed gratitude for what Mayfield has done for the Browns franchise over the past four seasons.

Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick for the Browns in 2018, underwent surgery this offseason to repair an injured shoulder that affected his play in 2021.

Watson requested a trade from the Texans in 2021, but did not play last season while an investigation was underway regarding allegations of sexual assault and harassment from 22 women.

Last week, a grand jury declined to indict Watson following a police investigation, but the civil procedures involving the Texans quarterback and the 22 woman are still ongoing.

