Fans react to letter from Baker Mayfield; QB writes ‘I have given the franchise everything’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Baker Mayfield penned an open letter to Browns fans, sharing it on social media a short time after team officials reportedly met with Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson about potentially coming to Cleveland.

Mayfield, who said the post was “not a message with hidden meaning,” is under contract with the Browns through the 2022 season; the final year on his rookie deal.

“I have no clue what happens next, which is the meaning behind the silence I have had during the duration of this process,” Mayfield wrote.

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

Fans, critics, and even a former player of the Cleveland Browns took to Twitter to react.

Some considered it a farewell message to Cleveland, while others showed gratitude for what Mayfield has done for the Browns franchise over the past four seasons.

We will always remember the good times. Cheers Baker 🍻 pic.twitter.com/mpDMAKW5Ju — McNeil (@Reflog_18) March 16, 2022

Just woke up pic.twitter.com/HyjkkfLhUK — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) March 16, 2022

It's amazing the Browns and Baker Mayfield went from a record-setting rookie of the year-caliber season then helping a team get its first playoff win in 26 years to a messy divorce in a matter of about, oh, eight months.



This level of continued dysfunction is staggering. — Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) March 16, 2022

Whatever happens, thank you for leading this franchise, city and turning the Browns around. I hope and pray you are here next season, but will always deeply appreciate you wherever you end up. — Sir Yacht🛥 (@SirYacht_) March 16, 2022

I’m still in Goodyear, but I can see Cleveland burning from here. Well done people. — Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) March 16, 2022

They put great players around you, all you had to do was throw good passes and you couldn’t even do that. So idk why you acting surprised, They gave u the best OLine n the League Top 3 Rb and a backup who’s probably top 10 and elite reciever and good young recievers and a good TE — BwSleezy (@KingSleezy) March 16, 2022

I’m not picking sides in this but



Look at how Jimmy Garoppolo handled SF looking for a QB last season and how Baker Mayfield is handling the #Browns looking for a QB…..



I’m just saying — Jackson McCurry (@JackMcCurry08) March 16, 2022

what’s crazy is @bakermayfield made me love the browns so much more. enough that this is making question my loyalty to the franchise.



he’s a great leader and great quarterback and he deserves better than this



if watson is our qb next year, my loyalties are following baker. — reagan 🧡s the browns (@reagalmybagel) March 16, 2022

Not landing Deshaun Watson, pissing off Baker enough to demand he be traded and then going back to the QB carousel they had before his arrival would be the most #Browns thing ever. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) March 16, 2022

Maybe naming your child Baker wasn’t a good idea after all. pic.twitter.com/RFgRJl3CuO — Browns Rally Possum (@Browns_Possum) March 16, 2022

Baker Mayfield is done in Cleveland-he has been since day after season. Yesterday just confirms it.



If I were him, I would do everything in my power to get to @Colts



If I were Indy, I’d make the call to see the cost, cause as of today that’s their best option. — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) March 16, 2022

Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick for the Browns in 2018, underwent surgery this offseason to repair an injured shoulder that affected his play in 2021.

Watson requested a trade from the Texans in 2021, but did not play last season while an investigation was underway regarding allegations of sexual assault and harassment from 22 women.

Last week, a grand jury declined to indict Watson following a police investigation, but the civil procedures involving the Texans quarterback and the 22 woman are still ongoing.

