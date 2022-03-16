2 Strong 4 Bullies
Hundreds of crime victims rally in Columbus for more policies protecting them

By Katie Tercek
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of crime victims across Ohio rallied in Columbus for public safety and victims’ rights at the “Survivors Speak” rally.

The rally hasn’t happened in the last two years because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“My No. 1 thing is safety for a woman that’s trying to get away. When funding is cut, you have a lot of women that are either going to be home with their children or they’re going to go back to their abuser, which means they could end up dead,” said Bowles, a domestic violence survivor.

Bowles, along with other crime victims, called for policies that help survivors find employment, housing protection for victims, and policies that will end cycles of crime.

Brenda Glass runs her own trauma recovery center for victims in Cleveland.

Bowles is among those she’s helped. Glass is a survivor herself.

“At the age of 13, I was raped at gunpoint. That makes you angry. You become bitter. You’re a kid. You feel you’re supposed to be safe, and that’s why I do the work that I do. Because now I know there’s a way out. I’m creating the way out,” said Glass. “We hope Senate Bill 288 will help us to where people don’t come before a judge again.”

Ohio elected officials were also at the rally.

