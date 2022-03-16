2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lake County sheriff: 12 car break-ins, 2 vehicle thefts reported in Painesville Township

By Chris Anderson
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a string of car break-ins that have been reported in the Painesville Township area.

There have been approximately 12 breaking-and-entering incidents into cars and two vehicles thefts in the area of Madison Avenue and neighboring streets, according to the sheriff’s office.

A similar incident was also reported to deputies near Tanglewood Trail in Concord Township.

The sheriff’s office shared on Facebook:

“As stated in past releases and warnings to the public, we believe these are individuals from Cleveland area that infiltrate the suburbs in different vehicles and groups of individuals with the purpose to rummage through vehicles and also steal vehicles when the keys are left inside of them.”

BE AWARE! The Sheriff's Office is taking reports of approximately twelve breaking and entering incidents of vehicles...

Posted by Lake County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Frank Leonbruno on Wednesday, March 16, 2022

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office urged area residents to review any possible surveillance cameras in case suspicious activity in connection to the crimes was captured.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

