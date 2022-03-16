Lake County sheriff: 12 car break-ins, 2 vehicle thefts reported in Painesville Township

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a string of car break-ins that have been reported in the Painesville Township area.

There have been approximately 12 breaking-and-entering incidents into cars and two vehicles thefts in the area of Madison Avenue and neighboring streets, according to the sheriff’s office.

A similar incident was also reported to deputies near Tanglewood Trail in Concord Township.

The sheriff’s office shared on Facebook:

“As stated in past releases and warnings to the public, we believe these are individuals from Cleveland area that infiltrate the suburbs in different vehicles and groups of individuals with the purpose to rummage through vehicles and also steal vehicles when the keys are left inside of them.”

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office urged area residents to review any possible surveillance cameras in case suspicious activity in connection to the crimes was captured.

