2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bracket Challenge
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lyft details fuel surcharge to help offset rising gas prices

Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.
Lyft is planning to pass the rising cost of gas to users in a new fuel surcharge.(CNN/KPIX via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Lyft will add a fuel surcharge of 55 cents to each ride given by its drivers to help offset surging gasoline prices.

The company said earlier this week that it would be following DoorDash and Uber who also announced surcharges this week and on Wednesday it released details of its plan.

The company said in a blog post that the surcharge will be effective beginning next week, with all of the money going directly to its drivers.

The measure will remain in place for at least the next 60 days.

Propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing, consumer inflation jumped 7.9% over the past year. (CNN, @DTGTACOS, INSTAGRAM)

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
Winter storm set to impact Northeast Ohio later this week (19 First Alert Weather)
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
8 arrested in anti-human trafficking operation during NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested
Lorain assistant fire chief arrested, accused of attacking neighbor and hitting his dogs with axe (graphic)
Michele Burns says her mortgage company mistakenly used her money to pay thousands of dollars...
19 Investigates helps Lorain County woman who says her mortgage company used her money to pay neighbors’ taxes
DEA drug arrests
DEA arrests alleged members of a drug trafficking organization in Cleveland

Latest News

Mayfield
Emergency crews are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
At least 5 killed in fiery crash involving dozens of vehicles on Missouri interstate
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2018 file photo, the PayPal logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq...
PayPal enables customers to send money to Ukrainians
Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker says there are five confirmed deaths in the crash.
Drone12: Major crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.
Parma shooting (Source: WOIO)
Man shot twice in ‘ambush’, Parma police say